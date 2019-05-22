CAPIL, Julie Frances:
Unexpectedly at her home in Hamilton on 20 May 2019, aged 55 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Ivan & the late Frances Capil. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Rex Capil and Carolyn Davies. Loved aunt of Taylor Davies & Tracy Ashton, Nic & Kristie Ah Kuoi, Olivia Capil, Jack Capil, Tom Capil. Loved Julie of Laykn, Mahli, Kye Ah Kuoi. A service for Julie will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel,corner Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 23 May 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag 3215, Hamilton 3240 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Capil family, C/- 78 Moana Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Waikato Times from May 22 to May 23, 2019