OVERDEVEST, Juliana:

In loving memory of our dearly loved Mother who passed away one year today May 23, 2018.

It broke our hearts to lose you Mother, but you did not go alone,

A part of us went with you the day God called you home.

We know you walk beside us and when our lives are through,

We pray that God will take our hands and lead us straight to you.

We love and miss you Mum.

- Richard and Elaine.