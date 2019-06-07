ALLEN, Judy Ranken:
On 5 June 2019, in Auckland. Dearly loved wife of the late Colonel John Edward Shepherd Allen QC ED of Piako Morrinsville. Loved mum of John, Andrew, Stephen and Sarah. Loved mother-in-law of Jane, Pamela, Brenda and Simon. Loved granny of Elizabeth, Morgan, Kate, Lucy and Rosie. A service will be held at St Mark's Anglican Church, 95 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland, on Wednesday 12 June at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judy's name to Hospice Waikato
(www.hospicewaikato.org.nz) A heartfelt thank you for the tender love and care given to Judy by the wonderful care teams at both 7 St Vincents and Sir Edmund Hillary Retirement Village. Communications to C/- the Allen Family, PO Box 179, Morrinsville 3340.
Published in Waikato Times from June 7 to June 8, 2019