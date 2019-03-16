WRIGHT, Joyce
(nee Cutfield):
28.05.1927 - 14.03.2019
Our much loved mother has passed after a long and rewarding life. Joyce was an active member of the Matamata Community for 70 plus years and lately was cared for by the wonderful staff of kenwyn rest home Te Aroha. She will be dearly missed by John and Margaret, Dianne and Chris, David and Pamela, Sue and Graham and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Service will be held to celebrate Joyce's life in Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata, on Tuesday 19 March 2019 at 11.00am. All communications to c/- The Wright family, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 16, 2019