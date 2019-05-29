TAYLOR, Joyce:
Passed away peacefully on 28th May 2019. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Allan. Loved mother of Dorothy and Kim, Deborah, Bev, Maurice & Ann, Sue and Steve. Loved Grandma of 12 grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at Chartwell Co-operating Church, Comries Road, Hamilton, on Friday 31st May at 11.30am, followed by burial at Kimihia Cemetery, Huntly. Communications for the Taylor family may be sent c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times from May 29 to May 30, 2019