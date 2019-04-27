MURDOCH,

Joyce (nee Walker):

21.11.1928 - 24.4.2019

Mum to nine children: Dennis, Stephen, Helen (Montgomery), Monica (Willis), Christopher, Maria (Gretton), Margaret (Wadey), Rose (Palmer) and left the best to last, Paul. Very respected by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and their partners. A Grandmother to 18 and Great-Grandmother to 15. The family are extremely appreciative of the love and care by all the Matamata Country Lodge staff. A farewell for Joyce will be held in the Rawhiti Lounge of the Matamata Club, Rawhiti Avenue entrance, on Wednesday 1st May, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pohlen Foundation Trust, PO Box 239, Matamata 3400, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Communications for the family c/- 128 Matai Rd, RD2, Matamata 3472. Broadway Funeral Home (Matamata) FDANZ.

As Joyce often did say

"wait a minute".



