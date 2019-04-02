MADGWICK, Joyce
Margaret Bernadette (Joy):
On March 31, 2019, at The Booms Rest Home, Thames; aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John and loved mum of Kaye and Ivan Billings (Eureka), Nana Joy of Cynthia and Garry Ewing (Northern Ireland), Nathan and Samantha (Wellington), Ryan and Lidewij (Morrinsville), Elliot and Tania (Tauwhare) and Tiffany (Hamilton). Grand-Nana Joy of Thomas and Callum, Rex and Barnaby, Keeley, Lia and Tait and Olivia and Corbin. A Requiem Mass for Joy will be held at St. Francis Church, Thames, on Monday 15 April at 12 noon.
Gone to be with her soldier.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 2, 2019