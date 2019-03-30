WEATHERLEY,

Josie (Jo) (nee Marwood):
Passed away on March 27, 2019, aged 93 years young, at Trevellyn Rest Home. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Pat and Carol, Cheryl, Sandy and Marty, and Pam and Robert. Loved nana and great-nana. A service to celebrate Jo's life will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at The Chapel at Simplicity Bereavment Services, 8 Railside Place, Frankton (off Rifle Range Rd) at 11.00am. All communications to Simply Cremations, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society can be left at the service.
Finally at Peace.
Love you to the moon
and back Mum.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 30, 2019