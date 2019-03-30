Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josie WEATHERLEY. View Sign



Josie (Jo) (nee Marwood):

Passed away on March 27, 2019, aged 93 years young, at Trevellyn Rest Home. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Pat and Carol, Cheryl, Sandy and Marty, and Pam and Robert. Loved nana and great-nana. A service to celebrate Jo's life will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at The Chapel at Simplicity Bereavment Services, 8 Railside Place, Frankton (off Rifle Range Rd) at 11.00am. All communications to Simply Cremations, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society can be left at the service.

Finally at Peace.

Love you to the moon

and back Mum.







