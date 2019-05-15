SCHICKER,
Josephine Franziska
('Josie'):
Passed away on 13 May 2019 aged 68 years. Dearly loved mum of Andrew. Loved by all her family and friends. A service for Josie will be held at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 21 May 2019, at 10am followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Idea Services, PO Box 750, Hamilton, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Schicker family, c/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on May 15, 2019