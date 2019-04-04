GRAY,
Josephine Mary (Josie):
Passed away peacefully on April 2nd, 2019. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Joe Gray. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Roger and Sue, Marie Wolffram and Sandra and Merv Wilson. Loved Nana of Kyla, Holly, Fleur, Tammy, Joshua and Bonnie; Heather and Paul; Samantha and Ashton. Loved great-grandmother of her 19 great-grandchildren. The service to celebrate Josie's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, on Friday, April 5th, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua Hospice PO Box 1092, Rotorua 3040, would be greatly appreciated.
Collingwood Funeral Home
Rotorua
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 4, 2019