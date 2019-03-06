Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Jack passed away peacefully in Cambridge, 4th March 2019, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Iris for 62 happy wonderful years. Much loved, treasured and highly respected Dad of Rosanne and Lloyd Port, and David (deceased).

He was an esteemed

friend to many

~ At home in Heaven ~



To honour Jack's wishes a private farewell has already been held. A Memorial Service will be held, date and time to be advised.

Our grateful thanks to Ward OPR 4 & The Moxon Centre for their wonderful care of our dear Jack.

Messages to Rosanne Port,

4 Sheridan Cres, Cambridge.







LOGAN, John Turtle (Jack):Jack passed away peacefully in Cambridge, 4th March 2019, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Iris for 62 happy wonderful years. Much loved, treasured and highly respected Dad of Rosanne and Lloyd Port, and David (deceased).He was an esteemedfriend to many~ At home in Heaven ~To honour Jack's wishes a private farewell has already been held. A Memorial Service will be held, date and time to be advised.Our grateful thanks to Ward OPR 4 & The Moxon Centre for their wonderful care of our dear Jack.Messages to Rosanne Port,4 Sheridan Cres, Cambridge. Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers