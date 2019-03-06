John LOGAN

    - Wayne Dyer

LOGAN, John Turtle (Jack):
Jack passed away peacefully in Cambridge, 4th March 2019, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Iris for 62 happy wonderful years. Much loved, treasured and highly respected Dad of Rosanne and Lloyd Port, and David (deceased).
He was an esteemed
friend to many
~ At home in Heaven ~

To honour Jack's wishes a private farewell has already been held. A Memorial Service will be held, date and time to be advised.
Our grateful thanks to Ward OPR 4 & The Moxon Centre for their wonderful care of our dear Jack.
Messages to Rosanne Port,
4 Sheridan Cres, Cambridge.

Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 6, 2019
