Acknowledgement

HOLT, John Mervyn:

23.07.49 - 04.01.19



Mary and family give heartfelt thanks for the many acts of kindness and expressions of love before and since the death of John, our loved husband, father, and "Poppa" who sadly left us on January 4th, 2019, at Waikato Hospital. Thank you to those who visited John (especially Father Danny Fraser-Jones) and for the many prayers, messages, phone calls, gifts of food and flowers and visits to the family home. Special thanks to Bishop Steve Lowe, those who attended John's Requiem at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and to those who responded to the family's invitation to donate to St Vincent de Paul Society (John's favourite charity). Your kindness has meant so much to us and has helped sustain us at such a sad time.

R.I.P John



