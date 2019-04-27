Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John HOGG. View Sign Death Notice



John Alexander (Basil):

Service No. NZ441197 Flying Officer RNZAF. Peacefully in Tauranga on Thursday 25 April 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Val. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jan and John, Rick and Karen, Chris (deceased), and David and Michelle; and treasured "Basil" of all his special grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Reunited so quickly with his beloved Val. Special thanks to St John Ambulance, and the staff of Ward 2C at Tauranga Hospital. A service for John will be held at the Mount RSA, 544 Maunganui Rd, Mt Maunganui, on Tuesday 30 April at 10.30am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Hogg family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.





