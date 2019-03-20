GALBRAITH,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John GALBRAITH.
John Barringer:
Passed away peacefully at Cambridge Resthaven on Monday, 18th March 2019. Aged 87 years. Husband of Anne. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark, and Diane & Lloyd. Grandfather of Kaela & Mathew Galbraith and Amanda & Timothy Crisp. Great-grandfather of Toby, Hayden-Grace, Brielle and Israel. A celebration of John's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, 43 Queen Street, Cambridge, on Monday, the 25th of March 2019 at 11:00am followed by a private cremation. Donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Galbraith Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 20, 2019