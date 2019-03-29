FITZGERALD,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John FITZGERALD.
John Noel (Noel):
Passed away peacefully at Radius Windsor Court, Ohaupo, on Wednesday, 27th March 2019. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret O'Connor and the late Peggy Fitzgerald. Loved father and father-in-law of Irene & Phil King, John & Ruth, Cathy & Peter Adams, and David & Tomoko. Beloved Grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Loved by the O'Connor Family. Special thanks to the Staff of Radius Windsor Court and Camellia Rest Home, Te Awamutu, for taking wonderful care of Noel.
'Rest in peace'
A Requiem Mass for Noel will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 3rd April 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by the burial at The Ohaupo Cemetery. All communications to The Fitzgerald Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019