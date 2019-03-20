DOWALL,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John DOWALL.
John Joseph Moir (Jock):
5 January 1929 -
18 March 2019
Beloved husband of Daphne. Loving father of Judy, David, Wendy, Peter (dec), Teine, Kerry (dec), John, Julie. Grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather of many mokopuna. Funeral will take place on Friday 22 March at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints Chapel, 41 Glenview Terrace, Glenview, Hamilton, at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 20, 2019