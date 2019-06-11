CHAPMAN, John Tracey:
John passed away on June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen, cherished father of John, Kevin, Wayne, Sherie, Shane and Darren. Treasured grandad to Jaime, Shaun, Krystal, Shantelle, Skye, Connor, Joshua, Natasha, Lexus and Brodi, and great-grandad to 5. Following John's wishes a service will be held at his son Darren's residence on Thursday 13th June from 11.00am. Any correspondence to the Chapman Family, c/- 90A Bader Street, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on June 11, 2019