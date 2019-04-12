Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John BARKER. View Sign

BARKER, John Leith:

21.08.1955 - 09.04.2019

Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and friends, after a hard fought battle. Loved son of the late George and Iris Barker. Adored brother of Carol Cribb (Taihape), Maureen and Lester Mohi (Melbourne), Lynn and Kevin Coxhead (Taupo). Loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nephews and nieces. A celebration of his colourful life will be held at 2.00pm on Monday 15th April at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo. In lieu of flowers and in honour of Babe, donations to the Taupo branch of the RSPCA can be left at John's service or sent to 131 Centennial Drive, Taupo,

A courageous and humble man now at rest.

All communications c/- PO Box 940 Taupo.

Taupo Funeral Services Ltd

FDANZ



