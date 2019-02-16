LEATHART, Jocelyn Ann
(nee Taylor):
On 14 February 2019, peacefully at Radius Kensington, with family, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Jack. Loved mother & mother-in-law of John & Wendy, Mark & Michelle. Special Nana to Breeana. A service for Jocelyn will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 19 February 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Leathart family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2019