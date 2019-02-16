Jocelyn LEATHART

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "To Jack,John,Mark and family, Our thoughts are with you all..."
  • "Jack, John Wendy Mark and Michelle thoughts and prayers..."
  • "Jack and Family my condolences to you all. You have lost a..."
    - Margaret Nickson
  • "Jack,John & Wendy sorry for your loss of a lovely Wife and..."
    - Wayne & Lorraine Manning

LEATHART, Jocelyn Ann
(nee Taylor):
On 14 February 2019, peacefully at Radius Kensington, with family, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Jack. Loved mother & mother-in-law of John & Wendy, Mark & Michelle. Special Nana to Breeana. A service for Jocelyn will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 19 February 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Leathart family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2019
