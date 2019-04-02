Joan GRAY

GRAY, Joan:
Passed away peacefully with family at her side at Lifecare Cambridge on Monday, 1st April 2019. Aged 92 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenda & John, Bruce & Margaret, Jeanette & the late Bill, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
"Rest in Peace"
A Requiem Mass will be held for Joan at St Peter's Catholic Church, Anzac Street, Cambridge, on Thursday, 4th April 2019 at 12.00 noon, followed by a private cremation. Donations to Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to Grinter's Funeral Home, 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
