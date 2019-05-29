CAMPBELL,
Joan Harriet (nee Bennett):
Died peacefully at Atawhai Assisi Rest Home and Hospital, on 26th May 2019, aged 87 years. Loved wife of Jim for 65 years. Beloved Mum of Ian, Sue & Dave Smith, and Glenn & Anne. Special Grandma of 6 and Little Little Grandma of 3.
"Forever Loved by all"
A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held on Thursday 30th May, at 11.00am, in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Campbell family C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton 3216.
Published in Waikato Times on May 29, 2019