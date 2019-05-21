ADAM, Joan Kathleen
(nee Houghton):
On Sunday 19th May 2019, our beautiful, loving, resilient Mum, Nana, Great-Nana and friend passed away, aged 92, surrounded by family and so much love. Cherished wife of the late Gordon Adam. Dearly loved mother of Peter, Margaret, Rosalin (deceased), Sue and Heather. Grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A special place in all our hearts.
A celebration of Joan's life will be held in the Church of St George and St John, 30 Domain Road, Whakatane, at 1.30pm on Thursday 23rd May, followed by a burial in the Hillcrest New Lawn Memorial Cemetery. In celebration of Joan's life. please wear colourful clothing. Messages please to the Adam Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Waikato Times on May 21, 2019