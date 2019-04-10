MELLAR, Jo
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo MELLAR.
(Lambert, nee Cannell):
Peacefully on Friday 22nd March, 2019. Dearly loved mother of Kevin, Raewyn, the late Peter and the late Carol. Loved grandmother of Jeanna Antony, Carlos, Cassandra and Hayden. Loved great-grandmother of Braya, Ebonie, Kyle, and Jaydis. As per Jo's wishes a service has been held. Communications to 027 352 7174.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 10, 2019