McLAREN,
Jennipher May (Jenny):
On 14 April 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Graham. Treasured mother & mother-in-law of Tony & Jan and Kareen. Loved and loving Nan of Chris & Kayleigh, Hemi, and Brodie. Loved Great-Nan of Oliver. A service for Jenny will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 17 April 2019, at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the McLaren family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 15, 2019