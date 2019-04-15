RAFFILLS,
Jennifer Alice (Jen)
(née Madsen):
Gone too soon, peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 13th April 2019, aged 74 years. Cherished and adored wife and friend of Russell for 56 years. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Kelvin and Dale, Andrew and Nicki, and Martin. Inspirational and loving Nana of Tahniah, Megan and Matt, Jodie and Blake, Amy, Renee and Max. Great-Nana to delightful Peyton. A Service for Jen will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 17th April 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications to the Raffills family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 15, 2019