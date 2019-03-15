PEART, Jennifer Lavis:
Passed away, aged 87, surrounded by her children on March 12, 2019. Loved wife of the late Alan Peart, and dearly loved mother of Robert, Judith and Alastair. Cherished grandma, sister, aunt and friend. A funeral will be held at St Peter's Anglican Cathedral, 51 Victoria Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019