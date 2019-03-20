Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Jennifer Ann (Jenny)

(nee George):

(M.N.Z.M) Peacefully at Tainui Rest Home on Tuesday 19 March 2019 with her family by her side, aged 69 years. Loved daughter of Mollie & the late Rex George. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lisa & Campbell Nichol. Treasured Nan of Briar, and Jackson. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Darling loved sister and sister-in-law of Sally Fabish & Graeme Moller, Allan (King) & Phylly George, Max George, Jeff George & Sylvia Howarth. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. In preference to flowers a donation may be made to The Cathedral Project and left at the service. All messages to the Ellis Family, c/- 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312 or left at





