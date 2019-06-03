WYNNE-JONES,
Jenefer Clestrain (née Fea):
Born January 10, 1930. Passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 in the arms of her family. Dearly beloved wife for 67 years of Geoffrey, adored mother of Peter, Jeremy, Stephen, Rodney and Julie, mother-in-law of Jacqueline, Christine, Elizabeth, Diane and Mick. Much loved grandmother of Victoria, James, Alexander, Ben, Liam, Simon, Thomas, David, Amy, Ryan and Jade.
At rest.
Funeral to be held at St Peter's Cathedral, Victoria Street, Hamilton on Wednesday June 5 at 2pm. All communications to James Hill, Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton.
