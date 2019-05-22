SIGNAL, Jean Marilyn (Rev):
On Monday 20th May Jean passed peacefully away in her 87th year and 64th year of marriage. Dearly loved wife of Tony and greatly loved Mum of Andrew and Linda, Leonie and Brian, Beyden, and Megan and Tom. Devoted Gran to 9 grandchildren and
3 great-grandchildren. Jean was beautiful, loving and ministered to many throughout her life. A celebration for Jean will be held Friday 24th May, at 1.00pm, at St Marks Anglican Church, Te Aroha, followed by a private burial. Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on May 22, 2019