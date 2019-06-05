SUMMERS, Janice Elizabeth:
Passed peacefully at Jane Mander Village in Whangarei, on 4 June 2019, aged 82, after a long illness. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Conal and Craig, Bronwyn and Chi (Kelly), and loved Grandma to Renée and Theo.
Free at last.
A private service will be held this week. In lieu of flowers the family request that you consider a donation to the Neurological Foundation of NZ, PO Box 110022, Auckland City Hospital, Auckland 1148. All communications to [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on June 5, 2019