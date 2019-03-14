ARMSTRONG, Janice Hilda
(nee Rollo):
On 12 March 2019, peacefully at Waikato Hospital with family, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Anthony. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Lisa & Glyn, Paul & Marg. Cherished Granny of Max, Georgia, Jack, Will and Adelaide. Loved sister of Harold, Margaret, Daphne, Alice and Malcolm. Treasured sister-in-law of Vivian, Hazel and Jocelyn. Much loved aunt, cousin, mate and matriarch of many. A service for Janice will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 16 March 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by burial. All communications to the Armstrong family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019