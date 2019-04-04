Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On 2 April 2019 peacefully with family, after a long illness, at Eventhorpe Rest Home, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Lindsay. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Kay & Asela, Linda & Tait, Mike & Kylee, Paul and Amy. Cherished grandma of 9. Dearly loved sister of Christine, Pam and Ron. A service for Janette will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Sunday, 7 April 2019 at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Dementia Waikato, PO Box 5720, Frankton 3242, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Schick family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.







SCHICK, Janette:On 2 April 2019 peacefully with family, after a long illness, at Eventhorpe Rest Home, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Lindsay. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Kay & Asela, Linda & Tait, Mike & Kylee, Paul and Amy. Cherished grandma of 9. Dearly loved sister of Christine, Pam and Ron. A service for Janette will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Sunday, 7 April 2019 at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Dementia Waikato, PO Box 5720, Frankton 3242, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Schick family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242. Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers