SCHICK, Janette:
On 2 April 2019 peacefully with family, after a long illness, at Eventhorpe Rest Home, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Lindsay. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Kay & Asela, Linda & Tait, Mike & Kylee, Paul and Amy. Cherished grandma of 9. Dearly loved sister of Christine, Pam and Ron. A service for Janette will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Sunday, 7 April 2019 at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Dementia Waikato, PO Box 5720, Frankton 3242, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Schick family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 4, 2019