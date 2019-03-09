KIRKBRIDE, Jane Adele
(nee Fisher):
On 8th March 2019, peacefully passed away surrounded by loving family and friends at Hospice Waikato. Dearly loved wife of Michael, precious mum of Stacey, Dylan, Adam & Maddy. Adoring Nanny to Esa, Seth, Taisha & Dayne. A celebration of her life to be held at Morrinsville Events Centre at 1.00pm Tuesday, 12th March 2019. At Jane's request, bright casual attire – not formal. No flowers please, donations to Hospice Waikato. To make online donations to Hospice Waikato go to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and click "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. Communications to Kirkbride Family, c/o Sadliers Funeral Services, 358 Thames Street, Morrinsville 3300.
