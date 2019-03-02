OOSTHOEK, Jan:
Passed away peacefully at Matariki Hospital, Te Awamutu, on Thursday 28th February 2019. Aged 90 years. Loving husband of Margaret. Loved father of Anne, Peter, Louis, Susie, Janis, Johnny, and Wally. Loved Grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Sadly Missed
A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu 3800, on Tuesday, 5th March 2019 at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Waikato Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the venue. All communications please to the Oosthoek family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 2, 2019