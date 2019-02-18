POPICH, James Earle (Jim):
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James (Jim) POPICH.
03.03.1926. Passed away peacefully at Moana House, Whangamata, on 16 February, 2019. Thank you: the Carers, Managers, RN's and Dr's for: the Gentlest Care, your unrelenting commitment. He loved and respected you all. A service for Jim will be held at his home, 401 Opoutere Road, Whangamata, Tomorrow (Tuesday) 19 February, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 18, 2019