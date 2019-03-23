PETERS, James Joseph:
On Thursday 21 March 2019, tragically taken too soon, aged 26 years. Dearly loved fiance of Katherine (Pop). Cherished son of Mike and Linda. Adored brother and brother-in-law of Melissa and Brad; and Teresa. Loved grandson of Peter Gault.
"Forever remembered by his cheeky smile and quick wit"
A Celebration of James's life will be held at the Te Kauwhata College, Waerenga, Road Te Kauwhata on Tuesday 26 March at 1pm, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Te Kauwhata Fire Brigade would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Peters Family, 45 Vineyard Road, RD2, Te Kauwhata 3782.
