NICKLE, James Allan:

Passed away peacefully at Waikato Public Hospital on Wednesday, 5th June 2019. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Nola for 48 years. Loved father of Stan. Special thanks to the Waikato Public Hospital ED Staff for the love and compassion shown to us all at the time of Jim's death. A funeral service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Wednesday, 12th June 2019, at 11.00am, followed by the burial at The Leamington Public Cemetery. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Nickle Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.





