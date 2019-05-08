Professor James MILROY

Service Information
Death Notice

MILROY, Professor James
Te Wharehuia: Phd Hon
(Waikato), QSO, CNZM
24.7.1937 - 7.5.2019
Aged 81 years.
Kua hinga te totara haemata
o te wao nui o te Urewera. Haere e Whare.
Son of Kararaina Takurua (dec) and Frederick Milroy (dec). Cherished brother of Winifred, Edward (dec), Lucy (dec), Eric (dec) and Bernard (dec). Eternal paramour of Marion Rongomaianiwaniwa (dec). Respected and loved father and father-in-law of Phillipa Hinepuariari, Victoria Waimihi Rerekohu, Stephanie Te Aomarama and Simon, Mark Tuariarangi and Phillippa, Luke Tamarau, Bartholomew Tuhoe and Calleigh, Rosalie Rehua and Bernd, Eric Te Makarini and Emily, and Jamie Rongomaianiwaniwa and Jeremy. Adored koro to his many mokopuna. A gentleman and sage to his innumerable relatives, friends and students. Tangi to be held at Maataatua Marae, Rotorua. Funeral Service to be held on Friday 10 May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha.
TUHOE AKE AKINA

Published in Waikato Times from May 8 to May 9, 2019
