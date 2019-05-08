McLEOD, James Alexander:
NZ4625 Serving Brother of St John. Passed away peacefully on 6th May 2019, aged 95. Loved husband of the late Nola (Wright), much loved father and father-in-law of Glenys and Jim Kaye (USA), Murray and Cheryl (Sydney), and Diane Kilworth (Tauranga). Loved Papa to Greg, Leanne, Jodi, Michael, Steven and Great-Papa to Ryan, Liam, Joel, Bobbi, Betty and baby Oliver. Special Uncle to Barbara. A service to commemorate Jim's life will be held at Mount RSA, on Friday, May 10, at 10.30am. All messages to the McLeod family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in Waikato Times on May 8, 2019