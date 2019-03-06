HUTCHINSON,
James Peter (Peter):
On 4 March 2019, passed away peacefully at Hospice Waikato. Much loved husband and best friend of Denyse. Awesome Dad to Melanie, Renée and Andrea and 'best father-in-law ever' to Paul. Adored Grandad to Bruno and Reuben, and loved brother of Brian and sister-in-law, Lynn. Requiem mass will be celebrated for Peter at St Pius X, 59 Pine Avenue, Melville, Hamilton, on Friday 8th March at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato may be left at the church or posted to PO Box 325, Hamilton. All communications please to Peter's family, c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 6, 2019