HOWITT,
James Henry (Jim):
Service No. 459840. Peacefully at home on March 28, 2019. Loved husband of the late Noeline Betty Howitt. Loved father of Robert, Neville, Rodger, Darren, Tracy and James. Poppa to his grandchildren and Gran Pop to his great-grandchildren.
Back in Mum's loving arms. Sadly missed, never forgotten.
A Requiem Mass for Jim will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Te Aroha, on Friday 5th April at 11.00am, followed by interment at Hamilton Park Cemetery. Messages to the Howitt family, C/- Broadway Funeral Homes, Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 2, 2019
