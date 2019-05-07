HOWAT, James Ian "Ian":
Passed away peacefully on 4th May 2019, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with cancer. Aged 77 years. Much loved husband of Shirley. Dearly loved Dad of Jason, Kirsten & Blake, Tony and Amy. Precious "Pa" of Leon. A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at Hamilton Gardens Pavilion, Hungerford Terrace, Hamilton; tomorrow, Wednesday 8th May, at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service or paid online. Communications for the Howat family may be sent c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on May 7, 2019