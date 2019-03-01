CAMPBELL, James:
Passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, 27th February 2019. Aged 81 years. Devoted husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lynn & Di, and Jill & Aaron. Cherished grandfather of Melissa & Grant. Loved by his sisters and brother-in-law in Ireland.
"Always in our thoughts"
A service to celebrate James' life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queens Street, Cambridge, on Tuesday, 5th March 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Campbell Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2019