PARMESHWAR,
Jagdish Chandra (Jack):
Passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, at Cascades on 9 June 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Loved father & father-in-law of David and Leah. A service for Jack will be held at Hamilton
Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Thursday, 13 June 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. The family would like to thank all the staff at Cascades for their care and support over the past 3 years. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or Dementia Waikato, PO Box 5720, Frankton 3242, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Parmeshwar family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from June 11 to June 12, 2019