REID,

Jacques Walter (Jack):

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 19th June 2019, after a courageous journey. Beloved husband of Glen. Legendary Dad of Jaye, Brenda, Tanya and Lynn. Adored Poppa of Harlee, Karter, Cantona, Robson, Alyssa and Tahlia. Eldest son of the late Odette and Ivan. Big brother to Roger, the late Howard and Glenn.

"No longer in our lives to share,

But in our hearts he's always there."

A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at the Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh treet, Leamington, Cambridge, on Saturday, 22nd June 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Reid Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.





