DETLEFSEN,

Jacqueline Norma (Jackie):

Peacefully passed away on 19th April 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 55 years. Dearly loved wife of Ralf, and much loved mother of Emma. A Celebration of Jackie's life will be held at the Ngaruawahia Community Church in Galileo Street, on Friday 26th April, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the S.P.C.A. and may be left at the service. Or living flowers/plants that can be planted in Jackie's home garden that she loved. No black please, just wear something casual. Bright and cheerful just like Jackie's smile.





