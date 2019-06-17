TE PUKE,
Jackson Tiakihana Tia:
Born 15 October 1952. Aged 66 years. Jackson slipped away peacefully, surrounded by his loving whanau on 14 June 2019. Loved son of the late Nui & Roro Te Puke. Cherished brother and brother-in-law to many. Much loved darling of Kare and loving Father to Erana and his many whangai children. Special Koro, Uncle, Cousin & Nephew. Funeral service will be held on 18.06.19 at 11.00am at Hukanui Marae, burial to follow at Taupiri Maunga. For all communications please contact: 021 084 78390.
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on June 17, 2019