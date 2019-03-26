KYLE, Jack:
|
On 24 March 2019, at Hamilton. Beloved husband of the late Francie, dearly loved father of John and Christine, Phil (Kyle), Jan (Denny) and John Welsford, Chris, Paul and Anne-Marie. Loved Pop to his many grandchildren & great-grandchildren.
Now at rest after a long battle.
Service to be held at Simplicity Chapel, 8F Railside Place, Dinsdale, Hamilton on Thursday 28th March 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019