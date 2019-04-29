MITCHELL, Ivan Albert:
On Friday 26th of April 2019 peacefully at Summerset down the Lane, Hamilton. In his 86th year. Dearly loved husband of Gail for 55 years. Cherished Dad of Julie and Murray; Kay and Phil Karl; Terry and Helen; Scott and Nikola. Much loved Pop of Angela, Jordan, Reid, Darby, Erica, Tate, Alexandra, Sophie, Harvey, Quinn, Max, Theo and Josie.
'Forever in our hearts'
A Celebration of Ivan's Life will be held at Coopers Function Centre, Mystery Creek Vineyard, 25 Angus Road, Ohaupo, between Hamilton and Cambridge on Tuesday 30th April at 2:00pm. Correspondence to the Mitchell Family, Villa 38, 206 Dixon Road, Hamilton 3206.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019