FISK, Isabel June:

Sadly, Dr June Fisk passed away in the company of family members early on Thursday 30th May 2019, just short of her 93rd birthday. According to her wishes, there was a private cremation. There will be a function celebrating her wonderful life beginning at 3.00pm on Saturday 15th June 2019, at the Cambridge Lyceum Club, 20 Dick St, Cambridge. The family wishes to thank all those people in Cambridge who looked out for June in her later years. She treasured the love shown to her by so many and always counted her friendships and family as paramount.

A life of service.

She will be deeply missed.





